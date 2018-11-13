LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.
According to a Tweet from the department, a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck left at least one person dead on the US-95 and mile marker 44, near Searchlight.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash US95 and Clark County Mile Marker 44 involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer. All lanes currently closed. Avoid the area. Expect major delays. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 13, 2018
All lanes are shutdown as they investigate the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.