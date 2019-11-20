LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple vehicle crashes are tying up traffic near McCarran International Airport.
Las Vegas police reported at least five collisions near the Interstate-215 and the Airport Connector.
One vehicle slid and hit a wall near near an exit in the northbound tunnel, according to McCarran's Chief Aviation Marketing Officer Chris Jones.
Another collision occurred south of the southbound tunnel. Additional details were unavailable as of 7:20 a.m.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported they were working on 20 crashes across valley freeways.
Use alternate routes.
