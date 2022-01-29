LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving six vehicles that left at least five people dead on Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Vince Booker, the crash took place just after 3 p.m. near Cheyenne and Commerce. A Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high speed and crashed with multiple vehicles at the intersection, he said.
According to police, at least five have died in multiple vehicles, with ages ranging from juveniles to 30 to 40 years old. The driver of the Dodge died in the crash, Booker said.
According to preliminary details, the Dodge might have run a red light, Booker said. Impairment is not yet indicated in the investigation, he added.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased pending notification of kin.
Police are advising commuters to avoid the area, as the intersection is closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
I'm sure it's a leased mopar.
