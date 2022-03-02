TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 19-year-old ASU student was arrested on Monday after officers found two explosive devices in his dorm room, according to police. A student contacted ASU Police Department after seeing a social media post of a resident holding two explosive devices.
Police arrived at the dorm and identified Logan Baker Reynolds, originally from Santa Barbara, California, as the resident from the post. Officers evacuated the fifth floor of the hall and took Reynolds into custody. Reynolds admitted to police he made the explosives and told officers he had “no ill intentions and that he made the devices for entertainment purposes only,” according to court documents.
“It just made me really really scared because I live here, and I had no idea that that was going on,” said Lauren Kim, an ASU student who lives at Palo Verde East.
ASU Police Spokesperson Adam Wolfe said officers impounded the materials found in Reynold’s dorm room. “Components when put together, they make an explosive; there were quite a few,” said Wolfe. He also added the explosive contents were not a bomb but rather pyrotechnic devices.
“I commend the student who filed the initial report,” ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson said. “We always say, ‘if you see something, say something.’ This student saw a situation they were uncomfortable with and followed their instincts.”
Reynolds was charged with two counts of prohibited weapons.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.