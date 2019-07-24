UPDATE -- North Las Vegas Police Assistant Chief Clint Ryan resigned from the city effective Wednesday, July 24.
Chief Pamela Ojeda sent the following statement:
We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff. Effective immediately, Assistant Chief Ryan has resigned from the City. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the Police Department and wish him well in the future.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
In an email, NHP said at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, they were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 95 and Tropicana Avenue.
The caller said the driver was in and out of the travel lane. An NHP trooper found the vehicle and saw the Dodge Ram 3500 truck weaving in its lane.
According to NHP, the truck had a horse trailer attached with one horse inside. The trooper stopped the truck and identified the driver as Clinton Ryan, 44, the assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Attempts to reach Ryan on Monday were unsuccessful.
NHP said Ryan refused field sobriety tests and he was taken to Clark County Detention Center.
Video of the arrest was released by NHP on Wednesday.
Ryan was booked for failing to maintain travel lane, open container in the vehicle and driving under the influence, first offense.
The case was being held in misdemeanor court and was expected to return on Sept. 19.
Ryan, an NLVPD employee of 22 years, was places on paid administrative leave, which the city said was standard protocol. He was named assistant chief last fall.
"I think it's ironic, especially now with all these drunk drivers hitting people, for one of the actual law enforcement to be involved themselves. I mean it should say a lot," neighbor Jorge Garcia told FOX5.
Other North Las Vegas residents expressed concern about the situation and the well-being of the horse.
"We're all human beings, we all make mistakes, but I mean they're there to enforce the law so they should make less mistakes than we do," North Las Vegas resident John Medina said.
City of North Las Vegas said Ryan had no previous arrests. In addition to court proceedings, North Las Vegas Police were expected to conduct an internal investigation.
(4) comments
Luck of the draw. Illegals driving drunk never get caught until they kill someone in an accident.
why is the case being treated in misdemeanor court ? is he getting special treatment because he is a Police Officer?
Must be why they shoot people so easy. DRUNK!!
I want to know why they are trying this in misdemeanor court ?
