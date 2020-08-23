LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Of course, they want their kids to succeed in school," a valley Vietnamese community leader said.
But, that’s often easier said than done. One community leader said parents have told her how challenging it’s been to keep up with the ongoing CCSD developments over the summer. She said many of these families can barely speak English.
"The biggest one is language barrier,” the woman said. "In some cases, kids have to help their parents fill out paperwork - you know, what they need for the family."
She said it's no wonder some students in her community are falling through the cracks. She highlighted how many families are still recovering from the shutdown and feel lost heading into the fall semester.
"Because of the limited resources they have which is perhaps reliable internet or a device - that poses a great challenge for them," a staff member from the Asian Community Development Center said.
The center's working with the Connecting Kids campaign to point families concerned about their children's education in the right direction.
"ACDC is helping translate all the postcards from the Connecting Kids campaign to different languages such as Chinese, Japanese, Korean…" she said.
Other families have said they’re wary of the upcoming school year for financial reasons.
"Parents are afraid that kids will break the technology and they'll have to pay it back,” the Vietnamese community leader said. “That's another concern I've heard from parents."
Numbers released Saturday from CCSD show more than 20,000 students still haven’t picked up the devices they’ll need for the fall semester.
They’re also still trying to get in touch with more than 60,000 students, many of whom are suspected not to have reliable internet.
