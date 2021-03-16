LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The deadly violence near Atlanta has sparked some fear in the Asian community in Las Vegas.
"I'd like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of victims. As far as the community in general, heightened alert. They're very concerned about what's going on,” said Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce President Sonny Vinuya.
Vinuya said he was told people could expect a stepped-up police presence in Chinatown overnight Tuesday. While people hope the same things doesn’t happen here, he said they want to be prepared.
"Watching out more for the patrons that are coming in. I hate to say so, but some of them have armed themselves," said Vinuya.
Vinuya said Asians have faced more hate crimes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and wants everyone to help try and stop them.
"That's my main message. We're all one community here. Hate crimes against anybody should never really be tolerated. And that's where I'm really urging everybody to speak up. And if you see one, be vocal. Don't be afraid to say, hey that's not the right thing to do and stop that. Cause that's really the only way that we'll stop this, if all of us are watching out for each other," he said.
If the motive turns out to be robbery, Vinuya said he urges the Asian community to be careful with cash. If it was a hate crime, he just wants them to stop.
