PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Officials say the water near Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, Nev. still isn't safe to drink.
The school for at-risk youth surrendered its license back in February, but there's another school on the same property called "Never Give Up" Youth Healing Center.
It uses the same water treatment plant that caused kids at Northwest Academy to break out in rashes.
Nye County Sheriff detectives found high levels of arsenic and lead in the water.
A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the owner is giving the kids bottled water. But that's what the owners of Northwest Academy said before their arrrest.
"It's a far different situation than what we were dealing with before. We found the new owner to be very diligent and his desire to bring us stability back into compliance," said Jennifer Carr, deputy administrator with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "He is diligently sending in drinking water, receipts every month that give us the confidence that an appropriate amount of water is being purchased for the students."
Carr said the owner of Never Give Up is working with an engineer to put in a new water treatment system. Once it's in, she said all the water issues will be fixed immediately.
The owners of Northwest Academy are facing dozens of child abuse charges.
Investigators said they let the water go untreated for years and didn't give the kids safe drinking water.
Their lawyer told FOX5 that he's hoping to get all the criminal charges dropped.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said they're looking to file civil charges sometime in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.