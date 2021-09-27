LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas artwork is now being featured on valley billboards, bringing free and accessible art to mass audiences.
The public art project by Meow Wolf Las Vegas and SaveArtSpace is displaying the pieces of work by Nevada-based artists on dedicated billboards across the Las Vegas Valley now through at least Oct. 10.
The project is themed "Portals & Pathways." More than 250 people submitted their art over the summer.
All submissions were reviewed and selected by a committee of curators affiliated with Meow Wolf, the creators of the new immersive art attraction Omega Mart.
Since 2015, SaveArtSpace has installed the artwork of 315 artists on 600 advertising spaces in more than 35 cities across the country.
Beyond transforming advertisement space into public art, SaveArtSpace works with a variety of community groups including schools, senior residencies, shelters, youth groups, special needs programs, art collectives, galleries, and museums. In partnership, SaveArtSpace aims to foster community and cultural enrichment through the arts while supporting underprivileged and emerging artists by providing them the opportunity to display work in the public space.
For more information about the exhibition, visit SaveArtSpace.org/MeowWolf.
