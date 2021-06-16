LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is showcasing local artists' response to the past year of pandemic, self-reflection and isolation in a new exhibit at the end of June.
The "Emotional Weather" exhibit will be on display June 28 through Oct. 8, 2021 at the Winchester-Dondero Cultural Center (3130 McLeod Drive).
The exhibit was curated by Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV, and features works from several local artists. It is presented by the Clark County Public Arts Office.
