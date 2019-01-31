LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The the Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education announced the Art Institute of Las Vegas was scheduled to close on March, 31, 2019.
"The Commission has received notice from Dream Center Education Holdings of the intended closure of the Art Institute of Las Vegas," NCPE said in a statement. "This will permit students to complete the current semester prior to the closure."
Dream Center Education Holdings also told NCPE "the campus will hold student meetings concerning the closure and will hold transfer fairs."
"Students in attendance at the time of closure who are unable to transfer to another institution may be eligible for indemnification if the student experienced out of pocket expenses for tuition and fees," NCPE said.
