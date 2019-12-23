HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Art Institute of Las Vegas is closing its doors.
For the past year, representatives of the trade school said they did everything it could to stay afloat. In January, its parent company announced it was closing all of its campuses across the country.
Teachers at the local school fought to keep it open. In March, they announced the school was getting a fresh start under new ownership. The group of local professors bought the school and had plans to move, rename and re-brand it.
In December, students got word the school’s accreditation was suspended, shutting it down immediately.
“I feel like I wasted a lot of time,” Steven Goldfinger said. “I was supposed to graduate in June, two more quarters.”
Goldfinger was supposed to get his bachelors degree in audio production.
“The stuff that they had was great for Las Vegas, just the entertainment industry in general,” he said. “Really good teachers, really good faculty.”
But for the past year, the school has been on shaky ground and maneuvered around a series of near-misses.
“I was giving the situation the benefit of the doubt,” Goldfinger said. “I didn't want to just quit taking the program.”
After its parent company announced it was closing 30 campuses, local teachers tried to keep the valley school open.
“I was worried the entire time,” Goldfinger said.
Some teachers even worked without pay for months.
“I want to give a huge shout out to everybody that tried to keep us a float and everybody who worked without pay because they actually cared about our success,” Goldfinger said.
Days before Christmas, students got an email that the campus was closed for good.
The accrediting agency cited low student achievement standards, a lack of educational activities and student services, and no evidence of faculty meetings or faculty development plans among the reasons behind the decision.
“The silver lining in this is what I’ve learned,” Goldfinger said. “I've learned to work with people in other departments, other majors, helped them out, they've helped me out a lot.”
Goldfinger is a veteran and has used up his allotted funding. He is not sure how or when he will be able to earn his degree.
“The only thing I can do is try to move forward,” he said.
The state department of education is looking at options to help affected students transfer.
Students added it happened so fast, some students and professors still have belongings locked inside the building.
