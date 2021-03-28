LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has been identified in connection with a downtown Las Vegas thrift store fire on Sunday.
Dario Holman, 23, was arrested Monday after a fire broke out at the Charleston Outlet located at 1548 E. Charleston Blvd. According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Holman was seen starting "a number of fires" in the area on Sunday, March 28.
"When firefighters arrived at the large, one-story building, smoke was coming out an outside door. Firefighters entered the building, which was full of thick smoke. As crews moved around looking for the seat of the fire, they found there were multiple fires inside. Some of the fires were smoldering, producing thick smoke that made it difficult to find the fires. It took about an hour to make sure all of them were out," LVFR said in a statement.
Investigators said a man matching Holman's description was seen walking away from the scene. Holman is being held at the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of arson in the first degree.
ORIGINAL STORY (MARCH 28):
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials put out multiple intentionally-set fires inside a downtown thrift store on Sunday night.
About 7:17 p.m. on March 28, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Charleston Outlet thrift store, on Charleston Boulevard near 16th Street. A caller told dispatch they saw a man inside setting fires.
Video of fire call on E. Charleston Bl. Fire is out, crews looking for hotspots, cause is under investigation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/z7Nw4bxQaU— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 29, 2021
There, officials worked on "multiple" fires inside the store, but no injuries were reported. There was heavy smoke damage to the interior of the store.
"Some of the fires were smoldering producing thick smoke making it difficult to find the fires. It took about an hour to make sure all of them were out," officials said.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski later said a suspect was arrested at the scene and was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was expected to be charged with arson. "Broke into store, started multiple fires," he said.
Damage was estimated at about $100,000.
