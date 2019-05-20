LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The "mystery woman" last seen with two young girls before they were reported missing said their mother asked her to baby sit.
“I did it as a favor, not for money,” Beatriz Avila said.
Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47, was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on two child neglect charges.
The situation unfolded Friday. Avila said she was waiting to pick up her child at Lincoln Elementary School near Cheyenne and Civic Center when Avalos-Perez walked up to her and asked her to watch her children.
“She was on the phone and said, ‘Tell me right now because I have to go to work,’” Avila said. “She told me she would pick [the kids] up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. but she wasn’t here.”
Avila said she tried to call Avalos-Perez but she gave her the wrong number.
“She was distracted. It was off by one number,” Avila said.
Avila said she stayed up until 2 a.m. One of the children stayed awake with her, while the second child fell asleep.
“The next day, my son saw the pictures,” Avila said.
Avila’s son first saw pictures of the two little girls on social media. Officers pushed out the girls’ pictures to news outlets and said they were missing.
Avila’s son called police and explained the girls were safe.
Avalos-Perez told police a different story. According to officers, she told investigators that she asked a different neighborhood babysitter to pick up the girls from school because she had to work. She called police after her shift.
After finding the girls, officers interviewed Avalos-Perez a second time and arrested her for child neglect.
Police would not elaborate on the charges.
Avalos-Perez’s children were with Child Protective Services, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.