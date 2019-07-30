LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police confirmed three people were arrested this week in connection with a November shooting that injured a girl and teen boy.
Court and jail records showed 21-year-old Michael Moffett, 22-year-old Anthino Villanueva and 33-year-old Patricia Watts were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Moffett was charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
Villanueva and Watts were charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, while Watts was also charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
About 2 a.m. on November 17, 2018, police responded to a home on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Valley Drive, where a shooting had occurred, according to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police said a white four-door sedan, possible a Dodge Dart, pulled up to the home. Two men got out of the car and the driver stayed inside. One of the suspects shot multiple times through the home's door.
The 9-year-old girl was shot multiple times, and the 15-year-old boy was shot once. They were taken that night to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspects got back in the car and fled the scene.
At the time of the shooting, multiple adults and children were inside the home. Investigators said they believed the house was targeted.
All three suspects were being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
