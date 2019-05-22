LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in the January shooting death of a man in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.
About 8:11 a.m. on January 25, Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Newport Street near Pecos and Washington.
Authorities found a man shot lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, they performed CPR on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Criminal Apprehension Team located Mateo Ibarra-Diaz, 25, at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Rochelle Avenue on May 15. He was taken into custody without incident and faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Ibarra-Diaz was being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
The CAT team is an FBI-led task force staffed by Las Vegas police's Major Violators Bureau.
Further details of the investigation were not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.