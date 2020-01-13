LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were arrested following the discovery of a body in California that police say is linked to a Las Vegas murder.
Las Vegas police arrested Jecory Kemp and Tyeshia Jones for murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a release. Kemp and Jones were booked into Clark County Detention Center on Jan. 10, 2020.
About 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department assisted California Highway Patrol with a body recovered from a burned vehicle. The deputy coroner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 44-year-old Jabar Anderson, was reported missing on December 31, 2019 to the Henderson Police Department, according to a release.
The SBCSD, Henderson Police and Las Vegas police joined forces in the investigation.
Through their investigation, homicide detectives discovered Anderson worked in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway and was connected to illegal narcotics activity, the release stated. Police responded to the area and determined the murder occurred inside an apartment.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD. Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
