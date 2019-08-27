LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested at a Las Vegas nightclub after allegedly yelling "white power" and threatening a shooting, police said.
Johnny Young, 22, and Braxton Ryback, 25, went to XS nightclub inside of the Encore hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Aug. 10, according to their arrest reports.
Just after midnight, officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the club because the two were arguing with guests of the club. The report said the two were yelling "white privilege, white power" and "we are white supremacists."
The two told people at the club and security that they would "take out anyone who stands in their way," then started recording security. A witness told police Young said he would come back and "shoot up the place," the report alleged.
Police arrived and trespassed Ryback, but said Young ran off, then came back and was taken into custody by security about 1 a.m. Police trespassed Young, then when released he allegedly threatened a shooting to a security guard.
About 6:45 a.m., Young went back to Encore with a pepper spray device meant for dispersing crowds. He was taken into custody by security and later arrested by police, the report said.
In custody, Young told police he was drunk and angry, so he took an Uber home to get the pepper spray. When asked about the shooting threat, he told police the pepper spray was for his protection and he "never had the intention to hurt anyone," according to his arrest report.
When asked about weapons, police said Young told them he had a BB gun in his car and a pistol at his apartment.
Police said Young told them the two men "shared ideas" and read a website known as a white supremacist and Neo-Nazi message board.
In the interview, Young shifted blame to Ryback. Ryback refused to speak with police, the report said.
With a search warrant, police recovered multiple items from their apartment, including guns, ammunition, various identification cards including from Nevada and Belgium, as well as various technology items.
In Young's Hyundai, the long BB gun was found, as well as a hard drive.
Police said due to the fact that both men caused "fear and panic with the patrols and security officers" with their alleged actions, both were charged with making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.
Both men were expected in District Court on Wednesday. If convicted, both face at least two years in prison and fines up to $5,000.
