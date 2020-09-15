LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arrest warrants have been issued for two men wanted in the death of missing Las Vegas woman Lesly Palacio, court records show.

According to court records, warrants were obtained for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel, 45.

Palacio, 22, was last seen on August 29, according to police. She had been last seen at the Longhorn Casino, authorities said.

On Sept. 9, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that Palacio's body was located near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.