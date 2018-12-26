LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- District Judge Stefany Miley was arrested over the weekend on a domestic battery charge after she was accused of hitting her adult son, records show.
According to court records, Miley was arrested and charged on Dec. 22 for one count of domestic battery. The case was filed under her maiden name, Tewell, in Las Vegas Municipal Court.
Police said officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 2300 block of Malaga Peak Street, near Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.
In an arrest report obtained by Fox5, it states Miley and her adult son, Jacob were heading westbound on Charleston Blvd. when he went through a yellow light. The report goes on to say Miley became upset and the two started fighting about the way Jacob was driving. Jacob told officers during the argument he called his mom some names.
"Stefany reached over from the passenger seat and slapped Jacob in the face causing him to get a busted lip," the arrest report stated.
Miley allegedly continued to hit her son for two minutes.
Jacob told officers when he tried to grab his belongings from his mom's house, the two continued to argue.
His father, Edward Miley, picked him up. Edward's lawyer reported the incident to police.
Miley, who has served on the bench since 2005, had not entered a plea in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, according to records, but posted bail on Sunday.
The judge hired attorney David Chesnoff in the case.
“We are pleased to be assisting Judge Miley who intends on vigorously defending against these mere allegations,” Chesnoff's office said in a statement.
Metro police spokesman Officer Jay Rivera said the charge is a misdemeanor, but a mandatory arrest.
Miley is due to appear in court on Jan. 22.
FOX5 last reported on Miley as she oversaw a controversial 1 October lawsuit.
