LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.
William Sterling Peterson, 54, was arrested on March 23, 2021 at his northwest valley apartment for multiple outstanding felony warrants, police said.
He is charged with first-degree kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault of a child younger than 16, battery to commit sexual assault and school employee engaging in sex act with pupil.
The name William S. Peterson is listed as a counselor at Arbor View High School on the website Transparent Nevada.
Peterson has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center where he remains in custody. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Justice Court on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.