LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 15-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run crash in the east valley Monday night.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on April 27 to Tropicana Avenue and Morris, near Nellis Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said the teen was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were hit by a red 2002 Acura MDX.
According to a release from LVMPD, the pedestrian, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Crystal Helm, failed to stay at the scene, render aid or call police.
The boy was identified in Helm's arrest report as Akadian Frankopoulos.
On-duty workers in a Community Ambulance nearby witnessed the crash and called police, LVMPD said. Frankopoulos was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.
LVMPD said they took Helm into custody just after midnight Tuesday. According to jail records, Helm faces charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. Helm's first court hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.
According to Helm's arrest report, she was tracked down by police after someone close to her called Pep Boys to tow her car home. She later told police she wished to surrender.
In custody, Helm told police several version of what happened, including trying to stop before the crash, then after, then said she did not know. Police said in the report the evidence at the scene was inconsistent with her statements.
Helm told police she didn't have insurance on the vehicle. "Helm stated she was scared," the report said.
She is expected in court on May 5.
Why is she not charged with homicide or at least manslaughter?
She is probably an illegal and they dont have to have insurance. Also they don't get charged like true American citizens that follow the rules
