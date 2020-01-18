LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A newly released arrest report for a woman involved in a deadly 2019 road rage shooting detailed the events that led to a man's death and the investigation of her family.
Jeffrey Boyajian, 58, was shot and killed while driving northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road on Aug. 5, 2019.
The 16-page report is for Marcia Mingo, who was identified as a person of interest in the crime in September. As of Jan. 15, police said the shooter hadn't been arrested.
Police said Mingo "deliberately misled" police and was charged with aiding and abetting. She was determined to not be competent to stand trial and has been in a court-ordered treatment facility since November, court records showed.
According to Mingo's arrest report, Boyajian was driving to Las Vegas with a friend to visit his mother for his birthday the following day. His friend was asleep in the car most of the way, she told police, and was awoken by Boyajian to admire the Las Vegas Strip.
A moment later, he told her the van behind them was tailgating, and he brake-checked the vehicle, according to her statement to police. A verbal exchange took place between Boyajian and a passenger of the van, who reportedly pointed their hand at him in the shape of a gun.
After the van seemed to have backed off, the two started talking about the Las Vegas Strip again. The conversation was cut short by the sounds of gunfire and shattering glass as the van sped past them.
Boyajian pulled to the side of I-15, telling his passenger, "We've been hit," according to the report. His companion ran to others who had pulled over to call 9-1-1, though Boyajian died at the hospital shortly after the incident.
At the scene, police said they found three cartridges for a .380 handgun.
Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department got surveillance video from South Point Casino that showed the two vehicles during the shooting. From other video, police were able to track the van about 20 minutes later to the area of the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway.
The report said the search based on the van's description led them to 556 possible vans in Southern Nevada. Investigators narrowed it down to 167, and through license plate readers, narrowed it down to one possible van.
The registration of the van traced back to a man in Summerlin, close to where the van was last spotted. Police found an empty house. Neighbors said the family moved the week of the shooting.
The realtor listed on the home said he rented to the Mingo family, and said Marcia and her husband were in the middle of a divorce, according to the report. Rent wasn't paid for July and he had started to evict the family.
Police records showed a domestic incident at the home in June, where they were called to "standby for peaceful move out." Mingo's husband told police at the time there were three firearms in the house, including a .380 handgun.
Another license plate reader check showed the van's location to be in Los Angeles in the days before and after the shooting. About two weeks after the shooting, detectives found the van and spotted Marcia Mingo.
At the time, according to her arrest report, she told police that while moving out, two other family members drove the van to Las Vegas. She said her husband gave her the keys and three of them left in a red Alfa Romeo, that she said they dropped off to her daughter in Los Angeles. She told police she "thought it was odd" that her husband left shortly with two other men, one who was possibly her husband's son, after saying they "had something to do."
Police last week stated Mingo deliberately misled detectives in the investigation.
Her son was also interviewed and told police he had the keys to the van but refused to turn them over. Over the phone, Mingo's daughter-in-law told police the van was parked in front of her Los Angeles apartment at the time of the homicide.
When the van was towed by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a receipt in the van placed it in Las Vegas at 3:18 p.m. the day before the shooting.
Police later spoke with Mingo's husband who said he had given the van to Mingo's daughter but did not know her name, however he described her as the woman police had spoken to earlier. He denied knowing the men Mingo had described and said he had no reason to be in Las Vegas.
Cell phone records, which were heavily redacted in the report, led investigators to believe her husband, nor two others who were interviewed, were in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting.
As a result of the investigation, police said they believed Mingo, her son and her daughter were in "the vehicle that contained the suspect who shot and killed Jeffery Boyajian." The report states they believed she lied to protect the identity of the shooter.
Mingo's arrest is the only one in the case thus far. According to public records, Mingo's husband died in the weeks after he was interviewed by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.