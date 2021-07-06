LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California man accused in a Las Vegas-area crime spree killed people, committed armed robbery, stole a vehicle and shot one victim in the head while they lit his cigarette, among other felonious activity spanning just a few days, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.
John Anthony Carrillo, 29, came to the valley in late June from Los Banos, California, police said, with 27.5 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun. Between June 30 and July 1, Carrillo is said to have engaged in a series of brutal crimes from Las Vegas to Henderson.
JUNE 30 - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
On June 30 about 8:35 p.m., a 702 Mart convenience store, located at 1468 E. Charleston Blvd., was robbed by a Hispanic male who was seen wearing a black t-shirt on his head, gray t-shirt, dark pants and had duct tape over his right eyebrow, covering a tattoo. According to the report, the suspect fired one shot into the air before leaving the store. A single 9mm cartridge casing was located at the scene. The suspect was gone before police arrived.
Later that day at 10:14 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a homicide call. One victim, identified in the report as Abel Angel, was shot in the face while gambling at Palm Market located at 3411 E. Charleston Blvd. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with the same clothing. He had arrived on scene with a stolen silver Hyundai and also left the scene before police could respond, the report read. However, authorities found a COVID-19 vaccination card at the scene bearing the name John Anthony Carrillo.
JULY 1 - HENDERSON and LAS VEGAS
On July 1 about 9:48 a.m., a woman called 911 and told police that her boyfriend had been shot in the area of 1701 Euclid Ave. near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard. She said an unknown man, matching the description of aforementioned crimes, had burst into their home and demanded money.
"I need money," the suspect screamed, as the man sat at his kitchen table.
The victim, later identified as Ruben Garcia, threw keys to his 2005 Nissan Altima toward the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim's girlfriend into another room. When she exited the kitchen, she heard a gunshot. Garcia had been shot in the head, police said. He told her, "Don't call 911," the report read.
The suspect then took the keys and left with the Nissan Altima. The girlfriend called police from a phone that was left at the scene.
Late that evening, Henderson police received a robbery call at 4161 St. Rose Pkwy. near the M Resort. An AM/PM gas station had been robbed by a man matching Carrillo's description. Then, he traveled to a 7-Eleven at 10540 S. Maryland Pkwy. While parked, someone had approached the suspect's driver's-side window. They were "providing a lighter for a cigarette when Carrillo shoots the victim in the face," the report detailed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Carrillo was seen on store surveillance footage driving northbound on Maryland Parkway.
About 11:55 p.m. that night, K9 Officer V. Disparra noticed Carrillo walk into a Walgreens at 385 E. Silverado Ranch. There, police took him into custody in connection with several events. He had a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun on him at the time, with one bullet in the chamber and three in the magazine. According to forensic testing, the gun matched casings found at the scenes of each crime.
Las Vegas police also obtained a search warrant for the Nissan Altima. In the car, they found a roll of duct tape.
When police showed Garcia's girlfriend a photo lineup of possible suspects, she positively identified Carrillo as the shooter.
Carrillo was interviewed a LVMPD headquarters, where he denied any criminal activity or connecting to the weapon. He said the Altima was leant to him by a victim's girlfriend.
Carrillo was arrested on July 2 in connection with the following charges: open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, assault, robbery, grand larceny, burglary with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, and kidnapping.
He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. His bail hearing is set for 8 a.m. on July 7 before Judge Harmony Letizia.
