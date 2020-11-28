LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a man in the east valley shooting of a teenager on Friday night.
About 10 p.m. on November 27, police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive.
There, police found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. They also found the suspect, 26-year-old Ellis Neal and took him into custody.
Police said the victim was visiting family in the complex. He got into a fight with the relative's roommate, Neal. In the fight outside the apartment, police said Neal pull a gun and shot the teen multiple times.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. Neal was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.
The teen's identity will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Sounds like another looser druggy bum story?
