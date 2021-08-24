LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a 25-year-old man in a fight that turned deadly on Sunday night.
About 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, police were called to a shooting on the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near Paradise and Flamingo roads. There, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
LVMPD homicide detectives said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in a fight with the suspect, who police named as 25-year-old Moufassa Haulcy. After the fight, police said Haulcy shot the man, then fled the area.
Haulcy was arrested on Monday and faces charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
