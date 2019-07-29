LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A military police reservist jumped into action to stop a thief from taking a fellow veteran's wallet at a local 7-Eleven store.
Blake Herman was working at the 7-Eleven store located at 200 West Boston Avenue on the evening of Sunday, July 28 and noticed a customer who in need of help. Blake started to help the customer, who he said was also a veteran, to set up the store's app.
During that time, a man approached the counter and snatched the wallet belonging to the customer.
Herman said he wasted little time and chased after the wallet thief.
Herman told police that he and the thief got into a brief scuffle outside the store, but the thief was able to get away. Although the man left before police arrived. Herman said he was able to return the wallet to the veteran.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the store and a report was filed. Anyone with information was urged to contact Las Vegas police.
