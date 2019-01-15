PAHRUMP, Nevada (FOX5) - Deputies arrested a man after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run, and then running off carrying two guns and a baby, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said they saw 20-year-old Jason Beck, of Pahrump drive through a block wall at Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street in Pahrump on Jan. 2.
The witnesses said they heard a baby crying in the backseat of the pickup Beck was driving, while he fled the scene. Witnesses followed him after reporting him to police, as he drove into oncoming traffic with a blown tire, the sheriff's office said.
He got out of the truck near Comstock Avenue. Beck was running from the scene, holding an infant carseat in one hand and a pistol in the other. Beck dropped the pistol in the desert while fleeing the scene, NCSO said.
Several witnesses were able to hold him while waiting for deputies to arrive. When deputies did arrive, citizens were in an "active fight" with Beck in order to prevent him from fleeing. Deputies took him into custody and found another pistol in his pant leg. The infant was taken by medics to Desert View Hospital for treatment of injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Beck was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse with substantial bodily harm, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and hit and run with injuries.
For video of the incident, click here.
