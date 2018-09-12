LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student was arrested Wednesday after school officials discovered a loaded gun in his possession.
During a press conference about guns on campus and school safety, Clark County School District police confirmed the arrest of the 17-year-old student.
This is the seventh incident involving guns on campus since the start of the new school year.
On Tuesday, a Canyon Springs High School student was shot and killed on campus.
An arrest has not been made, according to North Las Vegas police.
Other high schools with recent gun-related arrests include Green Valley, Centennial, Sierra Vista, Chaparral and Mojave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.