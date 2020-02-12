LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two robbery suspects fled the scene, then hit another person's vehicle near U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of East Flamingo about 8 p.m. on Feb. 12. Two men allegedly committed an armed robbery, police said, then fled in a dark sedan.
The sedan was found and followed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers to the area of U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard, where the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a citizen. That person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Both suspects then fled the sedan, police said. One was arrested immediately while the other was arrested in a nearby residential area shortly after.
The suspects were described by police as being in their 20s.
Charleston Boulevard was shut down between Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive but was expected to reopen before midnight.
