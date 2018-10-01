HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police officers are investigating an armed bank robbery Monday afternoon.
Public information officer Rodrigo Peña said a male suspect robbed a bank in the 600 block of Mall Ring Circle, near the Galleria Mall at 12:10 p.m.
Police said the man may have exposed a firearm in his waistband to the bank teller as he demanded money.
The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police described the suspect as a white male adult. No further details were available as the incident remains under investigation.
The bank will be closed until officers complete their investigation, Peña said.
