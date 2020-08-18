UPDATE: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released identities and body-warn camera footage of officers involved in the Sunday shooting in Spring Valley.
Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones on Tuesday provided details of the August 16, 2020 officer involved shooting that occurred at 4:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street.
Officers John Fieweger, 33 and Isaiah Garcia, 27, were involved in the shooting of suspect Jeffrey Hubbard, 67. Both officers are assigned to the community policing division in Spring Valley Area Command.
On the day of the incident, the LVMPD received a 9-1-1 call from a woman reporting that her husband was shooting a gun in her home. She advised that he was having a mental crisis and was making threats to shoot others, police say.
The LVMPD reports receiving another call from a neighbor saying that gunshot rounds were coming through her wall.
Officers set up containment and K9 around the residence and attempted to communicate with Hubbard. According to police reports and body-worn camera footage, Hubbard exited the residence with one arm concealed behind his back and then raised the arm, revealing a firearm and pointing it at police.
Fieweger and Garcia each shot two rounds at Hubbard, striking him.
Jones said a K9 officer then observed Hubbard on the ground reaching for a nearby firearm. K9 was deployed and Hubbard was taken into custody.
This the the LVMPD's 12th reported officer-involved shooting and 6th fatal OIS in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 16): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened on 2800 block of Cygnus Street around 4:20 p.m. , which is near West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive.
A woman called police after her husband was suffering from a mental episode.
The woman's husband fired multiple shots and the woman got out of the house while on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
Officers arrived and began talking to the man. The man came out of the house with a gun and officers fired several rounds at the suspect, police said.
The suspect died at the scene and officers were not injured.
Officers who fired shots at the suspect have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The officers will be identified within 48 hours, per police protocol.
This is the 12th officer-involved shooting of 2020 in Metro's jurisdiction.
Police will provide additional information within 72 hours.
(5) comments
When any law enforcement officer tells you to 'freeze', you do just that, other than breathe. No wiggling /jiggling around or strutting around like George Jeffrerson. And this jie talking with excuses does not hold up either. Freeze is just that, freeze. Nothing else. If the listened they wouldn't have half the problems they do, and we would not all now be suffering through this stupidity with their rioting and looting.
Excellent job officers! Normal Americans love and respect you. Godspeed on your journey to recover from this traumatic incident. Thank you for all that you do.
Good job Metro. Good Americans know you are doing your best to protect us!
Good job law enforcement,ez pz loser done gone !
They didn't have far to travel, it's right behind the police station.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.