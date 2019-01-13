KINGMAN, ARIZ. (FOX5) -- Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona on Sunday said one person was killed in a small plane crash outside of Kingman.
According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed about 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 in the Hualapai Mountains, about 2.5 hours southeast of Las Vegas.
A citizen found a man who said he was in a plane crash about 100 yards from a Parks Ranger Station, according to the release.
Officials from the sheriff's office then found a female dead on scene.
The male was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
FAA and NTSB were investigating the crash.
