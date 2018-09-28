LAUGHLIN, NV (FOX5) -- An Arizona man has been charged by a complaint with sexually assaulting a woman on the Fort Mohave Indian Reservation in Laughlin, federal prosecutors said.
Richard Anthony Hernandez, 32, a non-Indian from Fort Mohave, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday, federal prosecutors said. Hernandez is facing one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and count of aggravated sexual abuse.
According to the allegations in the complaint, on Sept. 24, Hernandez and a woman entered a room at the Avi Resort and Casino in Laughlin, located on the Fort Mohave Indian Reservation. Federal prosecutors said the woman is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
The complaint alleges Hernandez repeatedly struck the woman on the face and on her body and sexually assaulted her in the room, according to federal prosecutors.
Officers from the Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department noticed the room was in disarray upon arrival, federal prosecutors said. Officers noted blood splatter on the walls and near the door. Officers also noticed blood on the beds. Tribal police spoke to the woman, who had multiple injuries consistent with assault.
According to federal prosecutors, tribal officers also reviewed the hotel's security footage. Hernandez was interviewed by the FBI and was later arrested.
A preliminary hearing for Hernandez is scheduled for Oct. 11, federal prosecutors said. The maximum statutory penalty for aggravated sexual assault is life imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. The maximum statutory penalty for assault resulting in serious bodily injury is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Federal prosecutors said the charges within in the complaint are accusations only and Hernandez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Fort Mohave Tribal police. U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith Jr. is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.