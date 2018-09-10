An Amber Alert for an Arizona teenager was canceled when she was located in Mesquite with a 21-year-old man.
Aubrey Gardner, 14, was reported missing from her home in Surprise, Arizona, on Saturday. Investigators announced to local authorities at the time that she may have been with 21-year-old Jonathan Ricarrdo Carson.
The relationship between the two was not immediately known.
Carson had an outstanding felony warrant for deserting military service and was reported to be suicidal.
The alert was canceled on Sunday evening after the two were located in Mesquite. Police said in a release that Gardner was unharmed.
Both Gardner and Carson were taken into custody. The investigation is on-going.
