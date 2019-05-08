BEATTY (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said two people were sent to University Medical Center Trauma on May 3 following a serious accident in Beatty.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident. A caller had reached out to the Sheriff's Office to report a reckless driver earlier that day.
Witnesses told authorities the vehicle was parked in the right-shoulder on U.S. 95 before the driver pulled in front of another car and came to a full stop on the highway, according to the Sheriff's Office. At the scene, authorities were told the same vehicle rear-ended a sedan at a high-rate of speed.
Both occupants of the sedan were transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas with serious injuries.
The driver was identified by law enforcement at Keith Knotek, 54, of Arizona. NCSO said Knotek had already been transported to a clinic in Beatty to be evaluated and he was reported intoxicated.
An open bottle of alcohol was found in Knotek's car and he admitted to having three drinks the morning of the accident, NSCO said. He was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.
Knotek faces two counts of DUI with substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving with substantial bodily harm and open container in vehicle.
