LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities arrested a man wanted out of Phoenix on 43 counts of sex crimes.
Gordon Golding, 56, was arrested in South Lake Tahoe, California for the crimes including sexual abuse, sexual voyeurism, sexual conduct with a minor and involving minors in a drug offense.
Golding allegedly used his position as a kickboxing instructor to develop relationships with underage girls and then committed multiple sex acts with them, U.S. Marshals said.
Golding had an arrest warrant issued in Maricopa County after he removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear at a court hearing for the charges. He then fled to South Lake Tahoe.
On Nov. 19, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Northern Nevada, along with ATF and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested the man.
Golding is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
