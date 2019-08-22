LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arizona authorities booked a recently-hired employee of the Clark County School District on sexual exploitation charges, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Sean David Rix, 53, from Las Vegas, was arrested in early August by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department for two counts of attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Authorities explained that the charge is in relation to a subject attempting to purchase sexually explicit photos from the minor.
MCSO said Rix was employed by Clark County School District at the time of his arrest. According to the CCSD police department, Rix was hired on July 31 as a teacher and was assigned to Valley High School.
He did not report for work by Aug. 6, when he was arrested. The first day of school was Aug. 12.
On Wednesday, Rix was transferred to and booked in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.
He was arrested as part of the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), authorities said.
They urged parents to monitor their children's internet usage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
