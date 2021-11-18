LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Aria hotel-casino's lobby is getting into the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed display.
"A life-size gingerbread man, a donut tower, sugar-filled candy canes, an overflowing cup of hot cocoa, ice cream cones, snowflakes and more, all made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant" welcome guests for the display, according to press representatives of the property.
The project took more than 200 hours and includes trees handmade with 1000 French macarons, sugar cubes that each weigh seven to 15 pounds, and a six foot tall gingerbread man made with 100 pounds of dark chocolate.
The entire display required more than 150 pounds of fondant, 600 pounds of sugar and 550 pounds of chocolate, according to Aria.
“We wanted to bring joy and smiles to those visiting us during the holidays,” said Executive Pastry Chef Mathieu Lavallee in a press release. “This display is the result of a dedicated team who put their passion and skill behind that vision and made a special spectacle for all guests to enjoy.”
