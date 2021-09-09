LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sweet likeness! In honor of next week's official home opener at Allegiant Stadium, the pastry team at Aria Resorts & Casino created a life-size chocolate figure of a player for the Silver and Black.
Raiders Tight End Darren Waller greeted his colossal confection on Thursday with a smile and . The creation was handmade by chocolatiers with 80 pounds of chocolate and 40 pounds of fondant
Fans can view the display at Aria Patisserie beginning Sept. 13 through the NFL season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.