LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 in Las Vegas has debuted “ElectroRoll,” a pop-up retro roller skating rink.
Located outside in AREA15’s outdoor venue, the venue features a 2,000-square-foot rink complete with LED lights, glow-in-the-dark décor, music, interactive visuals on a giant outdoor screen and outdoor games.
According to organizers, skaters, as well as guests who choose to just watch, can purchase beer, wine and specialty cocktails or dine on food served rink-side from The Beast by Todd English.
Each ticket includes entry to AREA15, skate rentals, and 30 minutes of skating, organizers said.
Last skate is 30 minutes prior to closing. “ElectroRoll” will be available through March 28, according to AREA15.
On Friday and Saturday nights, guests can skate to 1970s and ‘80s disco-inspired hits with “ElectroRoll-Disco” available for ages 21 years and older.
“ElectroRoll-Disco” tickets will include one free drink ticket, a sanitized silent disco headset and an extended skate session of 90 minutes, organizers said in a news release.
Entertainment by skate tricksters will also enliven the party every Friday and Saturday night.
“ElectroRoll” is open Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for each 30-minute “ElectroRoll” experience are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and under and $13 for seniors ages 65 years and older.
“ElectroRoll-Disco” takes place in two sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets for each 90-minute “ElectroRoll-Disco” experience are $30 per person.
To purchase tickets, visit www.AREA15.com/events/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.