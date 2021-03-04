LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 has started construction on a new, large-scale event space at the off-Strip entertainment complex.
Dubbed “The Grounds,” AREA15 designed the multi-use, outdoor event space as a site for festivals, carnivals, conventions, concerts and other large-scale events, according to a news release.
AREA15 says that The Grounds spans more than four acres (190,000 square feet) and can accommodate up to 20,000 guests. The venue is expected to be ready to host events this summer.
The Grounds sits on the former site of Las Vegas’ Scandia Family Fun Center off Rancho Drive and Sirius Avenue. It's located alongside AREA15’s A-Lot, the 32,000-square-foot flexible outdoor event space, enabling the two spaces to be used together or separately.
“Expanding the AREA15 campus has always been part of the overall plan for the project,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “We look forward to hosting large-scale music concerts and festivals on The Grounds. The proximity of the land to AREA15, the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas will provide the concert-goer with an unapparelled experience.”
Event inquiries are currently being accepted ahead of the projected summer opening.
