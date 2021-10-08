LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite" at AREA15 has announced the schedule for a week-long costume party called HalloWink.
The 1,500-square-foot immersive art experience at AREA15 is offering discounted tickets for guests who dress in daily themes.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 25: Industrial Industry Night – Dress in Mad Max, Burning Man, steampunk costume attire.
- Tuesday, Oct. 26: Everything Glows – Dress in anything that glows to UV lights or lights up.
- Wednesday, Oct. 27: Winkster Wednesday – Dress in all of your Wink World merchandise.
- Thursday, Oct. 28: 80s Throwback – Dress in your best 80s look.
- Friday, Oct. 29: Fantasy Friday – Dress in your favorite woodland creature or underworld demon costume attire.
- Saturday, Oct. 30: Space Saturday – Dress in alien-, planet- or space-themed attire.
- Sunday, Oct. 31: HalloWINK! – Come in the costume of your choice!
- Monday, Nov. 1: Hangover Party – Make the most out of that leftover costume and wear it again for a discount!
