LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of the famous Heart Attack Grill in Downtown Las Vegas has opened a drive-in theater and burger shack concept.
Jon Basso is the owner of Heart Attack Grill, but recently opened Burger 51 an Area 51 themed "boutique" drive-in movie theater and burger shack near Decatur and U.S. 95.
Burger 51 provides customers with classic Sci-FI films complimentary with each burger purchase. Customers are asked to bring tin foil hats to guard against government cerebral scanning.
Ordering is acceptable in English or Klingon, according to burger51.com as the atmosphere takes visitors back to a retro-American masterpiece.
Families can enjoy the burger experience with family friendly movies before 9 p.m.. Films geared towards adults play after 9 p.m.
Basso said many many of the employees who work at Heart Attack Grill also work at Burger 51.
