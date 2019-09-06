LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An "Area 51"-themed show will be donating Saturday's ticket sales to a local animal shelter.
The "Creepy Vegas Ghost & UFO Show" at Millennium Fandom bar will donate all ticket sales for their Sept. 7 show at 7 p.m. to the Nevada SPCA.
“My wife and I have adopted rescue pets for 20 years,” show producer Joshua P. Warren said in a release. “The Nevada SPCA has hit the reboot button and needs to fund major upgrades to protect our furry friends."
The show features footage of "ghosts, UFOs, monsters and time warps." Tickets cost $19.95 per person.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.CreepyVegas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.