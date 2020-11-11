LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas says that the arch in downtown is expected to be completed next week.
According to a spokesperson for the city, the project is expected to be done late next week.
While the arch looks finished from the outside, the city said it is still working on the electrical to illuminate the arch. The bulk of work done in October was been electrical, the city said.
The arches cross over Las Vegas Boulevard in the area between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, and feature an emblem hanging over the boulevard with a script “Las Vegas.”
Construction on the $6.5 million project began in March.
