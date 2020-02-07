LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Professional archers from across the globe competed in the Las Vegas Shoot 2020 Friday. The three day event at South Point Casino attracted more than 3,800 competitors from more than 50 countries. One winner will walk away with a $54 thousand grand prize while others could earn up to $10 thousand a day in a shoot out competition.
"It's really important to be precise. You also need to focus on yourself…Just keep focusing on the target,” said three time world archery champion and two time Vegas Shoot champion Mike Schloesser.
The Netherlands native said he’s hoping to secure his winning title for a third time in Vegas this year.
The event at the South Point arena is free and open to the public. It runs February 7-9th. In addition to the competition, The Vegas Shoot 2020 includes meet and greets with the pros and an archery trade show.
For details, click here.
