Hungry alien seekers at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko will have a familiar food option available to help keep them fueled up to see them aliens — Arby's.
Arby's announced that its food truck, dubbed the Roadside Meathouse, will be serving up a "top secret" menu to true believers in attendance at the event.
The eatery's "declassified" menu includes:
- The “Redacted on Rye” Sandwich
- Roasted turkey on a toasted marble rye bread with swiss cheese, tangy slaw and thousand island dressing, inspired by Arby’s Rachel Sandwich (a slight variation of the classic Reuben).
- The E.T. Slider
- A slider featuring a crispy chicken tender dipped in Bronco Berry Sauce.
- Arby’s Frying Objects
- Arby’s loaded curly fries topped with savory moon rocks.
- Galaxy Shake
- Purple cow meets a Sour Patch Kid – a blue sweet milkshake base that turns pink and tarter as you drink or stir it, topped with a fruit crunch.
We’re going there.— Arby's (@Arbys) July 25, 2019
No really, we’re going there. #Area51. And we’re bringing a special menu. 🛸 pic.twitter.com/Z7V3TgY8fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.