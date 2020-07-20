LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a tweet on Monday, Arbor View said the high school will be suspending its football operations indefinitely until the team receives guidance from the school district and athletic association on how to continue with student athletics.
Arbor View HS will suspend all football operations until we get directives from the NIAA and CCSD on how to proceed with the season. We will give updated information as soon as we receive it.— Arbor View Football 🏈 (@aggiefootball05) July 20, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
