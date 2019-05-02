LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - At a meeting Thursday night, parents found out what Arbor View High School is doing about racism, after two teens threatened to kill black students on campus.
Media weren't allowed inside the meeting but parents said after the meeting that they’re happy the school is taking those threats seriously. They said they still worry every morning when they send their kids off to school.
“There’s still a nervousness that I get, but it’s part of life,” one father said.
Nicole Mitchell is a mother of five. Her youngest child goes to Arbor View.
“You send your kids off to school and you think this is a good thing, 'I’m sending them off to be educated,' yet, in the back of your mind, 'are they coming home today?'” Mitchell said.
Gina Pirozzi said she is getting ready to send her daughter to Arbor View next year.
“This is where she’ll go, so I need to make sure I make it as safe as possible,” Pirozzi said.
“I definitely wanted to be here to find out what this training was all about,” Mitchell said.
This week, the teachers became the students.
"We’ve had an opportunity to kind of dive into our own implicit bias and what does that look like? And so we’re able to recognize that moving forward,” said Jolie Brislin with the Anti-Defamation League.
ADL led the program known as a “World Of Difference.”
“So often people say nothing when an incident takes place because they don’t know what to say,” Brislin said.
The program was supposed to last eight hours a day for two days. Arbor View teachers got the cliffs-notes version: two hours each day. Principal Kevin McPartlin said that was all they could fit in without missing too much classroom time.
“It was a great first step for our teachers,” McPartlin said.
Thursday night, it was a step forward with parents.
"They gave us a pyramid that sort of showed, you know, you may have an attitude, which is very similar probably we all do which eventually could lead to something like genocide if you do not prevent certain acts and behaviors from becoming violent,” Pirozzi said.
But how did we get here?
“Someone else had taken the pictures and wanted to shoot and kill us because we were black and that hurt,” said an Arbor View student in court.
He’s talking about two of his classmates who posted a picture of him and other black students on Instagram and made terroristic threats against them.
“Our hearts are for kids and to see those kids in the pictures, so as we began the process, there’s been lessons learned,” said McPartlin.
They're lessons learned, but not mastered.
“We have a long way to go, they have a long way to go as parents, the community, the school,” said Mitchell.
Principal McPartlin said this cultural training is part of a “90-day cultural turnaround plan.”
That includes things like changing the bell schedule to let kids talk to each other and offer more time for social and emotional support.
